Biren Singh greets Amit Shah on birthday, lauds his role in restoring peace in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 22 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the state remains grateful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his steadfast support in fostering peace and unity among communities.

Greeting Shah on his 61st birthday, Singh, in a post on X, said, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji. Your unwavering dedication to the nation continues to inspire millions.” Singh added, “Manipur remains deeply grateful for your steadfast support, especially during our most testing times, and for your efforts in fostering peace and unity among communities. May you be blessed with good health, long life, and continued strength to lead our nation with wisdom and courage.” PTI CORR MNB BDC