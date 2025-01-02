Biren Singh's apology over ethnic strife in Manipur not enough: CPI, demands his resignation

Imphal, Jan 2 (PTI) The CPI claimed that the apology tendered by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over ethnic strife in the northeastern state was not enough, and demanded his resignation.

The crisis in Manipur highlights the "absolute breakdown of governance", the Left party alleged in a statement.

"The state government has failed to maintain law and order, protect citizens and ensure justice leading to widespread suffering and insecurity. The apology expressed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is an admission of the gravity of the crisis and the complete failure of the state government to address the issues and challenges of the people in the state," it claimed.

The Left party alleged that the state government has "failed to take meaningful steps towards reconciliation".

"There have been no concrete measures to foster dialogue between communities or heal the deep social wounds inflicted by the ongoing crisis," it claimed.

The Left party also accused the Biren Singh government of showing "no willingness" to take parties into confidence or involve them in finding a comprehensive political solution".

"Apology is not enough, Biren Singh must resign," it said.

The CPI firmly believes that the people of Manipur deserve accountable and emphatic governance which Chief Minister N Biren Singh utterly failed. His resignation is imperative for restoring confidence in the administration and paving the way for a fresh, people-centric approach to resolving the crisis" the statement alleged.

Singh on Tuesday had apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state which claimed more than 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and start afresh. PTI CORR BDC