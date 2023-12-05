Om Birla cautions MPs against bringing placards in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday cautioned MPs against bringing placards in the Lok Sabha and said dignity and discipline need to be maintained in the House.

The comments by the Speaker came a day after BSP member Danish Ali hung a placard around his neck in protest demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him.

"In the business advisory committee meeting yesterday, there was a consensus among parties that they will not bring placards in the new Parliament House. I appeal to everyone to maintain dignity and discipline in Parliament. I will have to take action against MPs bringing placards," Birla said.

As Ali protested with a placard hung around his neck on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi brought it to the notice of the Speaker and requested him to ask Ali to remove the placard.

The speaker then told Danish Ali that it was against Parliamentary rules to come to the House with placards and asked the BSP MP to immediately go out of the House.

"I appeal to every member not to break the rules of the House. I expect every one of you to maintain decorum and come with a positive mind," he said.

However, Ali continued with his protests demanding action against Bidhuri.

"I will not allow anyone to come to the House with placards," Birla said and adjourned the House till 12 noon.