Birla pitches for human dignity through speedy justice

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need for public discourse and dialogue among various stakeholders to uphold the primacy of human dignity through timely justice.

Addressing the L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture here in the presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, Birla acknowledged that numerous obstacles within the legal and administrative systems continue to delay justice.

He called upon citizens and thinkers to reflect upon the crucial question of ensuring prompt and fair justice for all.

Birla highlighted that the framers of the Constitution, led by B R Ambedkar, deeply embedded the principles of humanity, equality, justice, socio-economic rights and freedoms within the Constitution.

Special emphasis was placed on human dignity in both the constitutional articles and the Constituent Assembly debates, he pointed out.

Birla stressed the importance of the judiciary, executive and legislature working collaboratively to enhance their functioning and ensure speedy justice for all. PTI NAB RC