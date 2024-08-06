Birla slams opposition protest at Makar Dwar as 'inappropriate', reminds MPs of consensus

New Delhi: Shortly after INDIA bloc parties held a protest on the steps leading up to the Makar Dwar of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said it was "not appropriate" and reminded members to abide by the "consensus" reached earlier of not holding any demonstration at the entrance.

INDIA bloc parties held a protest on the Parliament premises to press for the rollback of 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums.

MPs from parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, AAP and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, among others, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar.

Carrying placards reading "Tax terrorism", the protesting MPs raised slogans demanding that the GST on life and health insurance premiums be rolled back.

After papers were laid on the table, Birla said, "After discussions with all parties, a consensus was reached that protests and demonstrations would not be held on any of the Dwars of the Parliament House. Many members, especially women, had written to me that they were inconvenienced due to blocking of the way."

"A decision was taken that no protest or demonstration would be held on any 'Dwar (entrance)' of Parliament House. I request all of you to abide by the decisions that have been taken by you … I had gone there in the morning, this is not appropriate," the speaker said.

Once an agreement is reached, it is everyone's responsibility to implement it, Birla said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore and TMC member Kalyan Banerjee asked the speaker where the opposition should protest.

Banerjee asked where the opposition could protest when Mahatma Gandhi's statue, where demonstrations were traditionally held, had been moved to another location.

Banerjee continued to raise the issue as the speaker went ahead with taking up matters of urgent public importance.