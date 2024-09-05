Birla underscores need to excel in AI, biotech

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday stressed on the need to keep India ahead in the field of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other modern fields as these will play a key role in the fourth industrial revolution where the country has a crucial part cut out for itself.

He also said that educational institutions determine the direction and future of the country.

Birla said the contribution of teachers is not limited to just imparting education but also in shaping personality, beliefs and skills of a generation.

Addressing the students of a Delhi University college here to mark the Teachers' Day, he highlighted the role of teachers for their valuable contribution to the society. Referring to the role of teachers in nation building, Birla observed the place of a guru is at the top in the Indian knowledge tradition.

He noted that in the ancient Indian philosophy, guru is not just a source of education but is the architect of character building, personality development, society building and nation building.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that in today's rapidly changing world, the role of teachers has become even more important.

The responsibility of preparing the youth for the challenges and opportunities of the future rests on the shoulders of teachers, he added.

It is only under the guidance of the teachers that our students will not only learn to adapt themselves to the changes taking place but will also lead this revolution of change, Birla was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He said that India is developed today because of the emphasis on education since ancient times. At present, the youth of India are leading in almost all fields, he added. PTI NAB AS AS