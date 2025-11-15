Birsa Munda anniversary: Tribal icons fought for freedom, Cong ignored their legacy, says MP CM

Alirajpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said tribal warriors played a decisive role in resisting British rule but the Congress ignored their legacy after India gained Independence.

Addressing a public gathering to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the work of honouring tribal revolutionaries, and BJP is reviving their legacy across the country.

"This day is greater than any festival. The tribal community fought against the oppressive policies of the British. Birsa Munda, Chittu Singh Kirad, Tantya Mama and (martyr) Chandra Shekhar Azad waged historic battles against them. But the Congress ignored tribal history after Independence," the CM said.

After Independence, the Congress used Adivasis as a vote bank and hid the history of tribal revolutionaries, he added.

Referring to the Bihar assembly polls, which were won comprehensively by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Yadav said the Congress has been swept away.

The NDA won 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the tally including 89 of the BJP and 85 of Nitish Kumar-led JD (U). The Congress emerged victorious on just six seats, and was a distant second to senior Mahagathbandhan partner RJD of Tejashwi Yadav, which got 25 seats.

"Now Pappu (referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) will have to be sent home. Tappu and Appu will also be driven out. And they will row the boat. Congress leaders should listen carefully. We do what we say, and we will continue to work for development," Yadav said.

He said his government has started disbursing Rs 1500 per month under the Ladli Behna Yojana and the plan is to increase it gradually to Rs 3000.

"Mothers and sisters are like goddesses. The lotus is the seat of Goddess Lakshmi. She is pleased with the lotus, so keep pressing the lotus button in elections," he appealed to the people. The 'lotus' is the poll symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yadav said his government has implemented a price-difference produce scheme for farmers, has approved new electricity grids and allocated Rs 45 crore towards crop compensation, and will provide 20 new wells for every panchayat in Alirajpur, In his address, MP BJP chief Khandelwal urged tribal youth to follow the ideals of Birsa Munda and contribute to the state's growth.

Earlier Yadav performed the bhoomi pujan of development works costing Rs 49.73 crore and inaugurated completed projects which entailed expenditure of Rs 194.78 crore. Beneficiaries were also felicitated.

He also unveiled the statues of Birsa Munda and tribal leader Chittu Singh Kirad at the local college ground. The CM also viewed a tribal and developmental exhibition.

State cabinet minister Nagarsingh Chauhan, MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, among others, attended the event. PTI COR LAL BNM