Birsa Munda fought against British rule and Christian missionaries: MP Chief Minister

Shahdol, Nov 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hailed tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, saying he took on the British colonial masters as well as Christian missionaries to protect his people.

Yadav was speaking at a function in the tribal-dominated Shahdol district of eastern Madhya Pradesh.

"On one hand Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought Englishmen for the tribal people's rights over jal, jungle and zameen (water, jungle and land), and on the other hand he also fought Christian missionaries who were carrying out conversions and playing with our religion," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the function virtually and inaugurated two museums dedicated to tribal freedom-fighters in Jabalpur and Chhindwara districts of the state.

CM Yadav also noted that Madhya Pradesh is home to tribal population of 1.21 crore, the biggest in the country.

Lauding the prime minister, he said after Independence it was only Modi who undertook a campaign to give the rich tribal culture its due.

The PM has immense respect for the tribal people and has declared November 15 as `Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', he noted.

Shahdol will soon have air connectivity, the chief minister announced on this occasion. PTI COR LAL KRK