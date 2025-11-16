Birsa Munda’s courage continues to inspire generations: Odisha CM Majhi

Paderu (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday unveiled a statue of freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda, describing him as a guiding force whose courage continues to inspire generations.

Speaking at the leader’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations in the Alluri Seetharam Raju district, Majhi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering tribals with historic national recognition.

He also highlighted the Centre’s efforts to prioritise tribal welfare and leadership across the country.

“Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter and spiritual leader whose courage continues inspiring generations,” Majhi said, addressing the gathering.

He also highlighted the contributions of Konda Dora, Savara, and Konda Savara tribes, noting that the Centre has been providing education and medical access for 28 lakh Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PTGs) and drinking water connections for 90,000 tribal households.

Majhi said Ekalavya schools ensure quality education, Bandhan Vikas Schools provide vocational training, health initiatives benefit seven crore tribals, and loans have been extended to over 1,600 eligible tribal youth.

He added that the number of Naxal-affected districts has reduced from 126 to 38, enabling safer regions, and highlighted national promotion of tribal products through nearly 200 stores supporting community livelihoods.

Majhi also praised Alluri Sitarama Raju, describing him as Andhra Pradesh’s symbol of valour who continues to inspire youth across generations.

He said Araku and Koraput coffee had gained national recognition with the establishment of a stall in Parliament, and urged continued progress under the NDA coalition government.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said hill communities remain nature-loving and embrace Birsa Munda’s ideals.

He highlighted their sacrifices during the freedom struggle and emphasised strengthened health services, development measures, and continued implementation of several schemes benefitting tribal populations across remote regions.

BJP state president PVN Madhav recalled the struggles of tribal fighters like Birsa Munda, noting that their sacrifices shaped landmark protections, including the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, and others.

Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani said the alliance enabled a tribal chief minister and highlighted that National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) funding reflects central support, while urging Odisha to address pending issues in border villages.

Birsa Munda, Majhi said, was a revolutionary tribal freedom fighter and spiritual leader who led the Ulgulan movement, resisted British oppression, defended Adivasi rights and became an enduring symbol of tribal pride. PTI MS GDK SSK