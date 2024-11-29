Birsa Munda's great-grandson dies in Ranchi hospital, last rites performed at native village

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) The last rites of tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who died of "cardiovascular failure" on Friday at a hospital here, was performed at his ancestral village as per tradition.

Mangal Munda, 45, breathed his last around 12.30 am at the state's apex health facility - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. He was undergoing treatment after suffering injuries in a road accident.

The last rites were performed in customary tribal manner in his native village Ulihatu in Khunti, around 65 km from capital Ranchi, where his body was brought from RIMS.

Mangal Munda's brothers Jangal and Kanu, along with other family members, reached the village with the mortal remains in a special ambulance. His father Sukhram Munda, mother, sisters and villagers paid tributes to him.

Also present on the occasion were Khunti MP Kalicharan Munda, legislator Ramsurya Munda, Torpa MLA Sudeep Gudiya, Khunti's former MLA Neelkanth Singh Munda, former legislator Koche Munda, besides a large number of administrative and police officials.

He was buried near the Birsa Munda Stadium in the village.

Mangal Munda had suffered head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25.

"Birsa Munda's kin died of cardiovascular failure around 12.30 am. He was on ventilator after being critically injured. We tried our best to save him but failed," RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Hiren Birua told PTI.

Mangal Munda was referred to RIMS on Tuesday from Khunti's Sadar Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mangal Munda's demise was a loss to Jharkhand’s tribal community.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Mangal Munda Ji, a descendant of Lord Birsa Munda Ji. His demise is an irreparable loss for his family as well as the tribal society of Jharkhand. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief," the PM posted on X.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren also condoled the death of Mangal Munda.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Mangal Munda Ji, a descendant of Lord Birsa Munda. May ‘Marang Buru’ (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren wrote on X.

The CM, along with senior officials, visited RIMS and met the family members of Mangal Munda.

"Mangal Munda ji suffered serious injuries. The doctors tried their best. We were ready to shift him to any other state if required, but he was on ventilator. We did not get time. We shall extend all possible support to his family," Soren told reporters, after placing a wreath on the mortal remains.

Gangwar, in a message on the social media platform, said: "The news of the demise of Mangal Munda, a descendant of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow." Former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was an MP from Khunti, however, raised questions over Jharkhand's healthcare system.

"It is a matter of grief for entire Jharkhand that Mangal Munda, a descendant of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, is no longer amongst us. When injured Mangal Munda was brought to RIMS, he lay in the ambulance all night, but there was no one to look after him.

"When I got information, I spoke to the officials of RIMS and got him admitted. But, this kind of behaviour with a member of a martyr's family raises big questions about the health system," the BJP leader claimed.

The state government needs to pay attention so that this does not happen to anyone else, he said.

"Had he been treated on time, his life could have been saved. The state government should be sensitive towards the health system," the former chief minister said.

A relative of Mangal Munda alleged that when some family members reached RIMS, they were made to wait in the ambulance throughout the night as no bed was available.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi demanded a high-level probe into alleged negligence in the treatment of Mangal Munda.

Former CM and BJP leader Champai Soren said the death of Mangal Munda is "an irreparable loss for the tribal community of Jharkhand and the entire country". PTI NAM BDC RBT