Birsa Munda's great-grandson, injured in road accident, dies at Ranchi hospital

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) Tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after being injured in a road accident, died of "cardiovascular failure" on Friday, an official of the health facility said.

He was 45.

Mangal Munda breathed his last at 12.30 am at the state's apex health facility - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Birsa Munda's descendant sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25.

"Birsa Munda's kin Mangal Munda died of cardiovascular failure around 12.30 am. He was on a ventilator after being critically injured. We tried our best to save him but failed," RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Hiren Birua told PTI.

Mangal Munda was referred to RIMS on Tuesday from Khunti's Sadar Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Munda's demise as a loss to Jharkhand tribal society.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Mangal Munda Ji, a descendant of Lord Birsa Munda Ji. His demise is an irreparable loss for his family as well as the tribal society of Jharkhand. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief," PM posted on X.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar also condoled the death of Mangal Munda.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Mangal Munda Ji, a descendant of Lord Birsa Munda, who was undergoing treatment at RIMS. May Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on the microblogging site.

He along with senior officials visited RIMS and met the family members of Munda.

"Mangal Munda ji suffered serious injuries. Doctors tried their best. We tried hard. We were keeping an eye on his treatment. We were ready to shift him to any other state if required but he was on a ventilator. We did not get time. We will extend all possible support to his family," Soren told reporters after placing a wreath on Munda's mortal remains.

Gangwar, in a message on the social media site, said, "The news of the demise of Mangal Munda, a descendant of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow." Former Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Champai Soren said the death of Mangal Munda is "an irreparable loss for the tribal community of Jharkhand and the entire country".

Meanwhile, the last rites of Mangal Munda are likely to be performed at his ancestral village Ulihatu, around 65 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Modi had visited Ulihatu in Khunti last year on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 and had launched a number of schemes from there.

The prime minister's office, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and the Jharkhand chief minister's office were in touch with the RIMS authorities in connection with Mangal Munda's treatment.

Hemant Soren along with his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren had on Wednesday visited RIMS and enquired about the health condition of Mangal Munda.

According to doctors at RIMS, Mangal Munda had a serious brain injury and there were blood clots on both sides of the brain.

He had undergone surgery on Tuesday under the leadership of Dr Anand Prakash, HoD of the Neurosurgery Department of RIMS.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire.

He died in British custody at 25 years of age.

Jharkhand was created on November 15 which happens to be the birth anniversary of the tribal icon, known as 'Dharti Aaba' (Father of Earth). PTI NAM BDC