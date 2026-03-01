Birth anniversary of Thakur Anukul Chandra celebrated in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 1 (PTI) The 138th birth anniversary of Thakur Anukul Chandra was celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Hundreds of devotees gathered at Budhiya Ground here to celebrate the occasion, organised by Satsang Vihar, Ranchi.

Thakur, the founder of the Satsang spiritual movement, was born on September 14, 1888.

"The main function of his birth anniversary is organised in Deoghar in September every year. Later, it is celebrated on different dates in various districts and countries," Kunal Jha of Satsang Vihar said.

The celebration in Ranchi began at 4am with Vedic Mangalik chants, followed by Prabhat Pheri (devotional procession), according to a statement by Satsang Vihar.

After the prayer, the main program commenced, which included various cultural performances, Bhajan Anjali (offering of devotional songs), Matri Sammelan (mothers' congregation), and others.

The programme concluded with Sandhya Aarti in the evening. PTI SAN MNB