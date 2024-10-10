Birth, death certificates to be available online: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Residents of Himachal Pradesh will be able to access their marriage, birth, and death certificates online, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

He made the announcement while presiding over a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department here.

"Marriage, birth, and death certificates issued by gram panchayats across the state will soon be available online," Sukhu said.

He said 344.31 lakh labour days were achieved in the financial year 2023-24, surpassing the target of 275 lakh set under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

For 2024-25, a target of 300 lakh labour days has been set, of which, 214.51 lakh labour days have already been earned, he said.

Sukhu said the state has formed 43,161 self-help groups, or SHGs, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and provided them with financial assistance.

Ninety-three 'Himera' shops selling SHG products opened under the State Rural Livelihood Mission collectively sold products worth Rs 1.4 crore during the 2023-24 financial year.

In addition, products worth Rs 1.2 crore were sold in 80 weekly markets organised by the SRLM, a government statement said.

The CM announced plans to create an online platform for SHGs to market their products, to enhance their reach and sustainability.

He said that Himera products were being developed as premium brands to be sold at reputed institutes and these products will be displayed in exhibitions to be organised in Delhi and Chandigarh. PTI BPL VN VN