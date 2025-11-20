Birth of 5 cheetah cubs to Mukhi shows strong signs of adaptation: Environment minister

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The birth of five cubs to Mukhi, the first Indian-born female cheetah, is a "significant development" that shows "strong signs of adaptation, health and long-term viability" of the species in Indian habitats, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

The minister noted that the moment "reinforces optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India," and added that both the mother and cubs are doing well.

Yadav, in a statement, described the birth of the five cubs as a historic milestone for Project Cheetah, marking the first known instance in recent history of an Indian-born cheetah reproducing successfully.

Mukhi, now 33 months old, was born in Kuno National Park to a cheetah translocated from Namibia during India's ambitious reintroduction effort.

Yadav said the birth strengthens confidence in the country's conservation strategy and signals improving prospects for the long-term survival of cheetahs in Indian landscapes.