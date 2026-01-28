Birthplace of Lala Lajpat Rai at Dhudike to be developed as model village: Bhagwant Mann

Moga (Punjab), Jan 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that Lala Lajpat Rai's birthplace in Dhudike will be transformed into a full-fledged model village, with time-bound delivery of sewerage, ponds, playgrounds and all basic infrastructure.

Speaking at the 'Lala Lajpat Rai Janam Diwas Khed Mela' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the veteran freedom fighter, the chief minister said that previous governments had confined themselves to drawing up plans, while his government would ensure visible work on the ground within a year.

Underlining his point, Mann pledged to return on Rai's next birth anniversary with the projects completed.

According to an official statement, Mann joined the villagers here during a rural sports fest to enjoy the kabaddi and hockey tournament organised in memory of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, "I am a common man and joining my brothers and elders in watching this rural sports fest, which is our soul, gives me immense satisfaction." As he joined the spectators in the stands to watch a kabaddi match, the chief minister broke security protocol to personally shake hands with the players, a gesture that drew loud cheers from the crowd, the statement said.

Mann said that "the event is part of a vibrant tournament organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Punjab’s iconic freedom fighter, Lala Lajpat Rai, who was also known as Punjab Kesari," adding that "the legacy of the great nationalist, who played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle, continues to inspire the youth." The chief minister noted that there is an urgent need to revive Punjab's indigenous sports. He said that "traditional games like kabaddi, bullock cart racing and others are not just sports but an integral part of our rich culture and heritage." Mann asserted that "these games embody the spirit, strength and unity of Punjabis and have been passed down through generations." Reaffirming the state government's commitment to promoting sports, he said that “the state government will leave no stone unturned to restore Punjab's pristine glory in the sports arena.” He further said that “the state government will ensure that these traditional games flourish once again, providing platforms for our rural youth to shine.” Appealing to the people, Mann invited them to participate in the Kila Raipur rural games near Ludhiana, popularly known as the 'rural Olympics', saying that the event will commence on January 31.

The chief minister said that “the revival of bullock cart races after a 16-year hiatus will be a key attraction,” adding that “this is our golden chance to relive our traditions and celebrate Punjab’s sporting legacy together.” Striking an emotional chord, he announced that “all demands raised by the Panchayat of village Dhudike, Lala Lajpat Rai's native village, are being fulfilled immediately,” including “laying of a new sewerage line, rejuvenation of the village pond, development of a modern playground and other essential infrastructure projects to enhance living standards.” PTI SUN MPL MPL