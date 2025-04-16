Birthplace of Marathi poet Mukundraj to become Village of Books: Minister Samant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district, which is the birthplace of Marathi poet Mukundraj, will be developed into a ‘Village of Books’, state minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday.

The project, aimed at promoting reading, will be completed in two months, said the Marathi language minister in Beed.

The Village of Books concept was first implemented at Bhilar near Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani in Satara district. Under the project, the village was transformed into a literary hub with thousands of books at artistically decorated reading spots, including temples and schools.

At Ambajogai, Kholeshwar and Yogeshwari colleges, the ‘samadhi’ of poet Mukundraj, and the office of the additional collector will be included in this project, Samant said. He also interacted with a few litterateurs.

Mukundraj’s work ‘Viveksindhu’ is not available in print format, the minister was told during the meeting, and a demand was made to bring out its print version. The minister also agreed that a print edition of the Viveksindhu should be accessible to the public. PTI AW NR