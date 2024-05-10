Birthplace of Parshuram in Indore district to be developed as major religious centre: MP CM

Indore, May 10 (PTI) The birthplace of Parshuram on the hills of Janapav in Indore district will be developed into a major religious centre, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, Yadav said work on the project will begin after the Lok Sabha model code of conduct ends. The seven phase polls end on June 1, while votes will be counted on June 4.

"The MP government will take up a project to develop Janapav as a major religious centre. We have already decided to develop as pilgrimages places associated with Lord Ram and Krishna," said Yadav, who visited the hills, some 50 kilometres from Indore city, and offered prayers.

Yadav said the proposed drip irrigation project from Maheshwar to Janapav, which will benefit farmers of the region, will be completed after the model code of conduct in place for Lok Sabha polls ends.

Speaking about polls, Yadav hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding "let us pray to God that the Modi government does not get affected as he is running a long festival of cultural rituals in the country".

MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma was also present on the occasion. PTI HWP MAS BNM