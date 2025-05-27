BIS conducts raid on FirstCry warehouse for 'sale' of substandard products

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday said several product models were being stored and sold without valid BIS licenses at the largest warehouse in South India operated by Brainbees Solutions Private Limited, which trades under the brand name FirstCry.

Based on credible information that the firm was allegedly storing and selling products in violation of the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India and the BIS Act, 2016, the Bengaluru Branch Office of the BIS conducted a search and seizure operation at the warehouse today, it said.

"During the operation, it was found that several product models were being stored and sold without valid BIS licenses. These products were found to be misusing the ISI mark and were in violation of the conditions stipulated under the BIS license. Many of these products fall under categories that are subject to mandatory certification by BIS under the relevant QCOs," the BIS said, in a statement.

According to the BIS, as per the QCOs, no product covered under mandatory certification shall be manufactured, stored, or sold without a valid BIS license and full compliance with the applicable Indian Standards.

"A total of 33 product varieties—comprising approximately 36,924 units of toys, sippers, and other items—were seized during the raid. The estimated market value of the seized goods is around Rs 1.43 crore," it stated.

BIS has urged all consumers to remain vigilant and always verify the presence of the BIS Standard Mark (ISI Mark) and the manufacturer’s license number before making a purchase.

The authenticity of a BIS license and the relevant Indian Standard can be verified using the BIS CARE mobile application, available on Android and iOS platforms, it added. PTI AMP ROH