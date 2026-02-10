BIS seizes duplicate hallmarked gold items, laser machine in Andhra

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 10 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday seized a laser marking machine, gold ornaments and electronic equipment from a hallmarking centre here for allegedly imprinting counterfeit BIS hallmarks without valid recognition.

BIS said the seizure was made during a search operation conducted at a gold hallmarking centre in Kurupam Market in Vizag, leading to the recovery of a laser engraving machine, a digital video recorder, a computer and gold articles bearing fake hallmarks.

"A laser engraving machine along with gold ornaments and electronic devices was seized from a hallmarking unit for allegedly imprinting fake BIS hallmarks, without necessary recognition," said an official press release.

During the operation, the equipment was found to be used for marking fake Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) numbers on ornaments, constituting a violation of the BIS Act, 2016, it said.

BIS said that the offence attracts imprisonment up to one year or a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh on first contravention, which may extend up to five times the value of the goods involved.

The agency further said consumers can verify the authenticity of hallmarking using the BIS Care mobile application and report misuse of BIS marks through the app or directly to the Vijayawada branch office. PTI MS STH SA