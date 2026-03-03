Biscuit-laden container truck overturns in Thane; no casualties

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A container truck transporting biscuits overturned on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway at Kalwa around 4 am, the official said.

"The driver of the container truck lost control of the vehicle on a bend near Kharegaon Toll Plaza, causing it to overturn," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

The vehicle was heading towards Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai carrying around 20 tonnes of biscuits, he said.

The vehicle's diesel tank developed a leak, and the fuel spilt onto the road, but steps were taken to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

The damaged vehicle was later moved with the help of a crane, and the highway was cleared for traffic, he added. PTI COR ARU