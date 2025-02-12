Biscuit packets manufacturing unit in Surat suffers huge damage in fire; no casualty

Surat, Feb 12 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a biscuit and wafer packets manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Surat district and spread rapidly, causing massive damage to the unit, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around midnight at the factory located in the GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) area in Borsara village, Kamrej fire station sub-officer Vijay Tandel said.

A blast in an inflammable liquid stored in drums at the factory caused the fire to spread rapidly, further complicating the situation, the official said.

Fire-fighting teams were still trying to bring the blaze completely under control even after hectic efforts for nearly 12 hours, he said.

A large part of the factory was gutted in the massive fire, the official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, Surat rural Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar said.

After being alerted, six-seven firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, Tandel said.

Teams from different fire stations also reached the site, he said.

"We received the call about fire in the biscuit and wafer packaging manufacturing company. The fire was caused at around midnight, and six-seven fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to control the blaze. Chemicals in a drum caused the fire to spread after a blast," Tandel said.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet ascertained, the official said. PTI COR KA GK