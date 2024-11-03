Biscuits play key role in Srinagar anti-terror operation

Srinagar: A successful anti-terror operation that led to the elimination of a high-profile terrorist commander in Jammu and Kashmir was marked not only by strategic planning but also an unconventional solution -- biscuits.

Senior officials highlighted the importance of the snack in mitigating the challenge posed by stray dogs during the operation against Usman, a commander of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Usman was killed on Saturday in a day-long encounter in the densely-populated Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar, marking the first significant gunfight in the summer capital in more than two years.

The operation involved a joint effort from the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The officials said Usman, who was well familiar with the Valley terrain, was a significant figure in orchestrating numerous terror attacks since his initial activity in the early 2000s.

After a stint in Pakistan, he infiltrated back into the region around 2016-17 and was implicated in the shooting of police inspector Masroor Wani last year.

When intelligence indicated Usman's presence in a residential area, a meticulous nine-hour planning phase ensued to ensure the operation's success without collateral damage.

A significant concern was the presence of stray dogs, whose barking could potentially alert the terrorist.

To counter this, search teams were equipped with biscuits to pacify the dogs as they approached their target.

The entire deployment was done before Fajar (pre-dawn prayers), with security forces cordoning off a cluster of 30 homes.

The standoff escalated when Usman -- armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and numerous grenades -- engaged in a fierce gunfire exchange with the security forces.

During the confrontation, some grenades detonated, igniting a fire in the house that was quickly contained by the security personnel to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

After several hours of intense gunfire, Usman was neutralised. The encounter resulted in injuries to four security personnel who are reported to be in stable condition.

The operation represents a significant victory for the forces, particularly against The Resistance Front, a LeT offshoot that has increasingly targeted non-local labourers and security personnel.

The successful mission underscores the lengths to which the authorities will go, including finding unique and unconventional solutions, to ensure their operations' safety and effectiveness.

The encounter not only marks a pivotal moment in counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir but also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace in the region.