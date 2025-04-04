Bishnoi gang trying to expand its extortion activities: Maharashtra minister

Jalna (Maha), Apr 4 (PTI) The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is trying to expand its network but the Maharashtra government is fully prepared to curb its activities, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said here on Friday.

Asked if Mumbai Police has increased the security of Bollywood star Salman Khan -- who has received threats from the gang in the past -- in the light of recent arrests in the state capital, he said Khan already has police protection.

"The Bishnoi gang is expanding its extortion network and attempting to instill fear among people, but we are fully prepared to counter their activities," he stated.

The Mumbai police's crime branch on Saturday arrested five men from a hotel in Andheri and seized country-made pistols and ammunition.

But officials did not confirm whether they were linked to the Bishnoi gang.