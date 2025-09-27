Bishop''s council demands action against people who encroached monastery land in Kalamassery

Kochi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Saturday condemned the alleged destruction of a compound wall and illegal encroachment by anti-social elements at Marthoma Bhavan in Kalamassery.

A statement by the KCBC president, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, said a group of people had encroached on the property of Marthoma Bhavan—a monastery-cum-convent run by The Order of Canons Regular of the Holy Cross congregation—by dismantling its compound wall on the night of September 4.

It further alleged that the same persons blocked access to the convent where elderly and ailing nuns live. Priests also live at another compound of the Marthoma Bhavan.

Terming the incident part of a conspiracy, KCBC maintained that the land has belonged to Marthoma Bhavan for over 45 years, and encroachment was carried out, violating a court verdict.

The statement noted that Marthoma Bhavan and the Catholic leadership had exercised restraint to ensure communal harmony in the state.

However, despite three weeks passing since the incident, no effective steps had been taken to clear the encroachment.

KCBC alleged that police failed to act against around 70 people involved in the incident. Only after public criticism did the police arrest four persons, who were soon released on bail, it said.

"The authorities should not side with those who exploit the Church’s tolerant stand in the interest of social unity. All perpetrators must be brought before the law, and the encroachments should be cleared. The government should ensure justice and security for the residents of Marthoma Bhavan,” Cardinal Baselios Cleemis said in the statement.

Earlier, the BJP and Christian groups had protested over the encroachment of Marthoma Bhavan’s land.

Police officials at the Kalamassery police station said the compound wall was dismantled by a group of persons claiming ownership of the land.

A case has been registered against them, and an investigation is ongoing.

The dispute over the property’s ownership is currently before the court, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB