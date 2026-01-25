Bishwa Bandhu among three from Bihar to be named for Padma Shri

Patna, Jan 25 (PTI) Three persons from Bihar, including folk artiste Bishwa Bandhu, were named for the Padma Shri Award on Sunday.

Gopalji Trivedi and Bharat Singh Bharti were the other recipients of the award from the state. They are among 113 people named for the country's fourth-highest civilian honours.

Bandhu, a pioneering figure in Bihar’s folk dance tradition, mesmerised audiences with over 6,000 performances and played a key role in empowering rural communities by offering free training.

He was awarded the Padma Shri posthumously for his contribution to the field of art.

Trivedi, an agriculture scientist and litchi farmer, has been honoured in the field of science and engineering. He pioneered rejuvenation canopy management in litchi orchards and encouraged farmers to diversify into makhana, water chestnut and winter maize cultivation.

Bharti, a renowned Bhojpuri folk singer, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to art. He has written, composed and sung over 1,000 songs and has worked extensively to promote Bihar's folk music in India and abroad.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the awardees and lauded their contributions.