Bisrakh: In this UP village, Ravan is worshipped, not burnt

Noida, Oct 1 (PTI) While the rest of the country would mark Dussehra on Thursday by burning effigies of Ravan as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, the village of Bisrakh in Noida observes the day differently. Here, residents worship Ravan, believing the village to be his birthplace.

According to locals, Bisrakh derives its name from Rishi Vishrava (also called Vishravas), the father of Ravan. They consider Ravan the "son of Bisrakh" and revere him for his wisdom and devotion to Lord Shiva.

"Ravan and his brothers Kumbhkaran, Vibhishan and their sister Surpanakha were born here. They were the children of Rishi Vishrava, who himself was the son of Rishi Pulastya," temple mahant Ram Das Maharaj told PTI.

The mahant said Ravan was born with one head, but during penance to Lord Shiva, he offered his head ten times to the Shivling in the temple premises. Pleased, Shiva granted him the form of 'Dashanan'.

He added that Bisrakh was also associated with Rishi Pulastya's ashram, and that both Vishrava and Lord Brahma were believed to have connections to the place.

Unlike elsewhere, residents of Bisrakh do not participate in Ramleela or effigy burning. "We celebrate Dussehra by cooking festive food like kheer and puri and by worshipping weapons. But we mourn Ravan's death, so we don't burn his effigy," the mahant said.

The Ravan temple, located about 15 minutes from Bisrakh Kotwali, remains difficult to access due to poor roads and a lack of signage. The temple walls bear carvings of Ardhanarishwar and depictions of Ravan offering his head to Lord Shiva.

Inside, a 'swayambhu' Shivling is flanked by idols of Lord Ganesh, Maa Gauri, Lord Kartik and Laxmi Narayan. Nearby, idols of Ram Darbar, Shiv Parivar, Radha-Krishna and Ravan himself have been installed.

"We installed Ravan's idol here this Shravan month with full religious rituals. Everyone participated, and no one objected," said Mahant Ram Das.

He added that while visitors come throughout the year, footfall is especially high in Shravan and on Mahashivratri.

Locals also narrate legends of an underground tunnel that once connected the temple to Dudeshwar Mahadev in Ghaziabad.

"Now it looks like a locked room with stairs, but elders say Ravan used to travel through it," said a villager.

Stories of mishaps reinforce the tradition of not burning effigies.

"Once, when someone participated in Ramleela here, he fell sick. On another occasion, an effigy was burnt, and the person involved lost his mental balance. Since then, nobody in the village attempts it," said another resident.

Rajneesh, a local, said, "On Dussehra, we worship Ravan but never burn him. He was our son and a knowledgeable devotee of Lord Shiva." Visitors also share similar impressions. "I had doubts about Ravan's birthplace, but after meeting priests and locals, I was convinced. The place radiates positive energy," said Anil Chetiwal, who came with his family.

Another devotee, Prashant Gunjan, recalled being corrected by locals when he asked for directions to the "Ravan temple". "They told me, say Ravan Maharaj with respect, for he was a learned Brahmin." Accessibility, however, remains a concern. "The roads are in poor condition, and visitors face hurdles finding the temple. During monsoons, waterlogging adds to the problems," said another villager, urging authorities to improve infrastructure.