BIT Mesra celebrates 70th foundation day

Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra on Monday marked its 70th foundation day, with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan lauding the premier institute for its contribution towards technological education.

In a video message, Radhakrishnan said he expects the institute to continue making significant contributions to the nation.

“BIT Mesra is known for its quality technical education and research. It also significantly contributed to social causes through its National Service Scheme,” he said.

Faculty members, students and alumni were present at the foundation day celebration of the institute here. PTI SAN RBT