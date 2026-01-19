BIT-Mesra enters into academic collaboration with IIT-Kharagpur for international conference

Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra has entered into an academic collaboration with IIT-Kharagpur for an international conference on 'Frontiers in Surface Engineering & Additive Manufacturing' (FSEAM 2026), an official said on Monday.

The conference is scheduled to be held from January 21-23 at the Kalidas Auditorium, IIT-Kharagpur, West Bengal.

The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT-Kharagpur and BIT-Mesra, with participation from global professionals focused on surface engineering, additive manufacturing, hybrid processing and advanced materials, the institute said in a statement.

Highlighting the conference’s role in shaping industry ready students, BIT Mesra Vice-Chancellor Prof Indranil Manna, said, “When students engage directly with experts working on wear, durability, process control, sustainability and other such core functions, they begin to understand how theory translates into engineering decisions.” FSEAM 2026 aims to serve as a global platform for presenting scientific advancements, facilitating technical discussions, and fostering collaborations that bridge academic research with real-world applications, the release said. PTI SAN RBT