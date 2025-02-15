BIT to continue its investments in research, technology for nation building: CK Birla

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) Industrialist CK Birla on Saturday said that Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, would continue its investments in research and technology to reaffirm its commitment towards nation-building.

The institute was founded in 1955 by industrialist BM Birla.

“Over the course of the last seven decades, BIT has not merely adapted to the changing landscape of education but also paved the way from establishing India’s first space engineering and rocketry department to introducing industry-driven programmes,” CK Birla said, addressing the platinum jubilee of BIT Mesra here.

He also said that the institute has recently created a new discipline covering quantitative economics and data sciences, the first of its kind in the nation.

“Our continued investments in research and technology reaffirm BIT’s commitment to nation-building,” the chairman of the CK Birla Group said.

Birla said, “We have over 20 disciplines, with more than 10,000 students and 600 plus faculty members, and we take immense pride in the 50,000-strong alumni network worldwide.” BIT Mesra vice-chancellor Indranil Manna said as many as 138 sponsor projects were granted to BIT by various funding agencies worth Rs 62.9 crore in the past four years. A total of 117 consultancy projects amounting to Rs 3.09 crore have been undertaken during the period, he said.

“The institute recently invested over Rs 14 crore in installing new equipment, allocated over Rs 6 crore in GP Birla scholarship and Rs 2 crore to institute innovation council,” he said.

Manna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a lofty target that India must emerge as ‘vikshit Bharat’ by 2047.

“Like all patriotic members, BIT is committed to contribute towards this national aspiration,” he said.

He further added that Rs 200 crore was being invested for the construction of a new academic tower, faculty residential complex and a boys’ hostel in the BIT Mesra campus.

Manna sought help from the state government to secure the campus and implementation of the upcoming construction projects.