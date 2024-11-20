Bitcoin misappropriation: Will fight BJP's allegations legally, says Cong leader Patole

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday slammed the BJP for dragging him in its allegations of Bitcoins misappropriation to influence the state polls and said he would take the legal route to fight the "fake" charges against him.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote in Bhandara district, Patole said he is a farmer and has nothing to do with Bitcoins.

The BJP on Tuesday played purported voice notes of Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence the state assembly elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.

Sharing the audios in which the voices and signal chats purportedly belonging to the two opposition leaders stress the Bitcoin transactions for allegedly funding their poll campaign, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said it is clear that the MVA has seen the writing on the wall that it is facing defeat in the polls.

Lok Sabha member Sule has denied the charges and said they have filed a criminal complaint to the ECI and the Cybercrime Department against the fake allegations made of bitcoin misappropriation.

Patole also dismissed the BJP allegations and said, "The voice in the clip being circulated is not mine. Even (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi recognises my voice." "Similarly, Ravindra Patil who is making the allegations is an IPS officer. He is fake and was in jail," Patole charged.

The Congress leader lashed out at the BJP for resorting to such "gimmicks" on the eve of voting.

Patole said a FIR has been registered against Sudhanshu Trivedi and others for allegedly making false allegations and a defamation suit will also be filed.

"We will fight this legally," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule also refuted the BJP's allegations against her.

"Yesterday, the BJP posed five questions too. My answer is 'No' to their allegations. It is not my voice in that audio clip. Anyone can check. I am not at all linked to this matter," she said.

Sule said she is ready to reply to all the allegations of the BJP NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said BJP's allegations against his daughter Sule and Congress leader Patole are not worth taking note of.

"The person making the allegations was in jail. It shows how low the BJP stoops," Pawar said.