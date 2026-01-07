Biting cold at many places in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Temperatures dropped to under 5 degrees Celsius in parts of Haryana and Punjab, the weather office said on Wednesday.

Narnaul with a low of 4 degrees Celsius was the coldest place in Haryana. Bhiwani also reeled under intense cold recording a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the met department, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees, Rohtak 8.8 degrees, Hisar 8.2 degrees and Karnal 8.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN SKY SKY