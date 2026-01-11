Biting cold grips Delhi as minimum temperatures dip below 4.1 deg C at isolated places

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in the national capital on Sunday, with minimum temperatures falling below 4.1 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for cold wave.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the cold wave is expected to continue on Monday.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.

On Sunday, Safdarjung registered a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, Palam 3 degrees Celsius (4.3 notches below the seasonal average), Lodhi Road 4.6 degrees Celsius (1.4 notches above normal), the Ridge 3.7 degrees Celsius (4.4 notches above normal), and Ayanagar 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.2 notches below normal), the IMD data showed.

Relative humidity in the city was logged at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 295, in the "poor" category, at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The weather department has predicted a ‘yellow’ alert of cold wave for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius. PTI SHB OZ OZ