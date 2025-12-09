Biting cold grips Kashmir, mercury below freezing point in several areas

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Mercury settled below the freezing point across Kashmir with most places in the valley registering below normal night temperatures, officials said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a drop from minus 2.4 degrees from the previous night, the officials said.

The night temperature in the city was 3.1 degrees below the normal.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, in south Kashmir, and the Kupwara town in north, recorded the low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius each, while the minimum settled at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir's Kokernag, the officials said.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, they said Gulmarg logged minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Pulwama town recorded minus 5.1 degrees Celsius -- the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The meteorological department said the weather would remain generally dry over till December 12.

There is a possibility of light rain, or snow in isolated places in the higher reaches of Kashmir over few days from December 13.

The residents of Kashmir are preparing to face the 40-day harsh winter period which starts on December 21. PTI SSB NB NB