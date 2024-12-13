Biting cold grips Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Sangrur in Punjab and Haryana's Hisar reeled under severe cold on Friday as biting chill continued to prevail at many places in the two states.

Advertisment

According to the meteorological department's daily weather report, Sangrur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, severe chill swept Faridkot, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also experienced a cold night at 3.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Piercing cold also swept Narnaul, which recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 8.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala registered a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB