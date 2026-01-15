Biting cold in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar shivers at 0.2 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) It was biting cold in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday as temperatures in some places, already experiencing intense cold, dropped further to freezing levels.

Hisar on Thursday recorded a bone-chilling minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, making it the coldest place recorded in the two states, the weather office said.

On Wednesday too, Hisar had shivered at a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius. The can drop further in the Haryana town know to have experienced sub-zero levels in recent years -- minus 1.3 on January 17, 2023 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on January 1, 2021.

In many parts of the state and neighbouring Punjab, fog again reduced visibility during the morning hours. According to the meteorological department, Haryana's Narnaul recorded a low of 1.5 degree Celsius and Nuh 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 5 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.8 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 4.1 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 4.4 degrees Celsius. These temperatures were up to four degrees below normal.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, the weather department said. Amritsar recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 5.1 degrees Celsius, Hoshiarpur 4.4 degrees Celsius and Faridkot 3.5 degrees Celsius. These temperatures were up to 4 degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, on Thursday. PTI SUN SKY SKY