Biting cold in most parts of Himachal

Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) People in Himachal Pradesh experienced piercing cold conditions on Saturday, with a dozen stations recording sub-zero temperatures. Kukumseri was coldest with a low of minus 10.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Severe cold wave conditions are predicted at isolated places in Chamba district on Sunday.

The local meteorological station forecast dry weather in the state up to January 15. A yellow warning was also issued for dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi from January 11-14.

On Saturday, Tabo recorded minus 7.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa minus 3.6 degrees, Seobagh minus 2.5 degrees, Manali minus 1.1 degrees, Bhuntar minus 1 degree, Reckongpeo minus 0.8 degree, Solan and Bajaura minus 0.5 degree each, Berthin minus 0.3 degree.

Sundernagar saw a low of minus 0.2 degree while Narkanda and Palampur recorded a low of 0.5 degree each, followed by Mandi and Hamirpur 0.8 degree, Kangra 2.0 degrees, Una 2.2 degrees, while Shimla and Dharamshala 2.6 degrees.

The weather remained dry and region had a sunny day causing marginal rise in maximum day temperatures and Bajaura was hottest during the day with a high of 21.5 degrees, followed by Neri 19.9 degrees, Kangra 19.8 degrees and Bhuntar 18.8 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has predicted a gradual rise in temperature of two to five degrees in the next five days from Monday.