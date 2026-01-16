Biting cold persists in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Biting cold persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with many places recording minimum temperatures close to the freezing point. Bhiwani in Haryana was the coldest place in the state with a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul and Hisar also reeled under intense chill, recording minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius and 2.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the meteorological department, among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.2 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 4.9 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Faridabad registered a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab's SBS Nagar district recorded a low of 0.9 degrees Celsius. Intense cold prevailed in Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Amritsar with minimums settling at 2.7 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius and 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while in Patiala the mercury settled at 6 degrees Celsius.

Fog reduced visibility during the morning hours at many places in the two states, including their common capital, Chandigarh, which recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NSD NSD