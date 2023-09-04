BITS Pilani Hyderabad to set up state-of-art wind tunnel facility for aerospace research

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) BITS Pilani Hyderabad will be constructing one of India's most significant and largest wind tunnel facilities which will provide invaluable insights into the dynamics of flight and enhance aerospace research here. A press release from the institution said the state-of-the-art project, expected to be completed within the next year, will revolutionise aerodynamic testing and research.

Wind tunnels are large-scale fans used to simulate and study the movement of objects through the air.

It will not only foster research in the field of drones and autonomous flying vehicles but also serve as a platform for students and companies to experiment and generate new ideas, the release said.

Prof G Sundar, Director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad said leading educational institutions have already seen successful drone startups emerge, such as Ideaforge from IIT Bombay and BotLab Dynamics from IIT Delhi.

"We envision BITS Pilani joining these institutions in spearheading the development of frontier technologies in drones, UAVs, and space. The Wind Tunnel will play a pivotal role in establishing BITS Pilani as a hub for deep-tech entrepreneurship," Sundar said. PTI GDK KH