BITS Pilani inaugurates ARCSET for advancing clean energy solutions

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) BITS Pilani has inaugurated an Advanced Research Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (ARCSET) that will serve as a multi-campus centre of excellence focused on advancing clean energy solutions.

ARCSET will also focus on key verticals like hydrogen production, storage and utilisation, biofuels, renewable and alternative energy and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), the institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

"ARCSET embodies our dedication to tackling one of the major challenges of our times - global transformation towards sustainable energy. We are driving capacity building and advanced research with industry collaboration to enable these solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but also ensure equitable access to clean energy resources," BITS Pilani Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramgopal Rao said. PTI SM NSK