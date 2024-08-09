Bitten by stray dog 20 days ago, four-year-old boy dies in Telangana village

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) A four-year-old boy who was bitten by a stray dog at Raipole village near here last month and suffered injuries has died, police said on Friday.

The boy, who was bitten by a stray dog around 20 days ago, was admitted to a state-run hospital here with injuries. He died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, they said.

However, it is unclear whether the boy died of the dog bite injuries or if he died of rabies.

It is said that the boy was playing when the stray dog bit him, a police official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said, adding that no complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident. Therefore, no further details were available. PTI VVK VVK ANE