Bittu alleges abuse by Chandigarh police after scuffle with his security staff

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday alleged misbehaviour by some Chandigarh policemen outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He levelled allegations following heated arguments and a scuffle between Bittu's security personnel and the Chandigarh policemen.

The incident occurred when Bittu was returning after not being allowed to meet Mann at his official residence here.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Bittu had gone to the residence of Mann to meet him in connection with the cases registered against two of his supporters but he was not allowed to meet.

He was referring to the registration of FIRs against his close aide Rajiv Raja in an extortion case and his Patiala-based supporter Rajiv Attri under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He even tried to enter through another gate but he was not allowed again.

Heated arguments took place between Bittu's security officials and the Chandigarh policemen, with the former accusing cops of blocking their vehicle's way.

It was alleged that a Chandigarh policeman attempted to pull out one of Bittu's security staff from the vehicle he was driving.

The security staff driving the vehicle shot back at the Chandigarh cop and said, "If anything untoward happens to the VIP, you will be responsible. The Centre has given him the security, we have been sent by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs)." Later, some Chandigarh police officials were seen telling Bittu that he was in public, his security was their responsibility and they were there only to ensure all security protocols were followed.

The Union minister also accused the Chandigarh cops of hurling abuses at his security personnel.

When reporters asked about the security breach near the residence of the chief minister, Bittu said, "Can a minister breach the security?" Later, Bittu wrote to the Chandigarh Director General of Police, complaining about certain police officials for their alleged misbehaviour with him and his security staff, and demanded the registration of an FIR against them.

In his letter, Bittu said he expressed his deep concern and distress regarding the incident that occurred when he went to visit the CM residence.

"I went alone to meet the chief minister at his residence but was shocked and dismayed by the behaviour of the Chandigarh police officers present outside his residence. Despite knowing my identity as a Union minister, they misbehaved with me, using verbal and physical abuse," he claimed.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Pal Singh, two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables "verbally and physically abused me", he claimed.

"This kind of treatment is not only unacceptable but also shameful. After our verbal altercation, I entered my vehicle to leave but DSP Uday Pal and his team stopped my cavalcade by blocking my way with their cars.

"My security was alerted by this ambiguous action of Chandigarh police of trying to breach my Z plus security. The Chandigarh police team went to the extent of getting into a physical altercation with my security officials," he wrote.

Bittu alleged that the intention of the Chandigarh police personnel was "very questionable and dangerous" and demanded immediate action against the responsible officers.

"I will send video evidence, which is available with press media as well, of the above-mentioned events in a trail email or send it in physical form to your office. An FIR should be immediately registered against DSP Udaypal Singh and his team and a thorough investigation should be done into this matter followed by strict disciplinary action," the minister said.

Earlier, Bittu slammed Mann for registration of FIRs against his supporters, and accused him of evading him.

Addressing the media near Mann's residence, Bittu said he came to meet the chief minister to seek an inquiry into the FIRs registered against his party's supporters.

"The CM used to say my doors are open for everyone. Then why are the doors shut today? "He is scared of a minister. He is evading meeting me," Bittu said while lashing out at the chief minister.

He said he has been seeking time to meet Mann.

"When I came here today, the chief minister ran away," he said, alleging that "false" FIRs have been registered against his supporters.

Asked whether he sought time to meet the chief minister, the minister said he had been seeking time to meet him for the past several days.