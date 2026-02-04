Bittu betrayed Congress which gave him everything: Party's Punjab unit chief

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday of "betraying" the party that gave him everything.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after switching over from the Congress.

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Bittu a traitor in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, the BJP kicked up a firestorm over the remark, calling it a slur on every Sikh, and demanded that the Lok Sabha speaker take action against the leader of opposition.

However, Punjab Congress leaders escalated their attack on Bittu and reminded the BJP that it was Gandhi who had inspired him to wear a turban.

"Once a traitor, always a traitor! @RavneetBittu betrayed the @INCIndia party which gave him everything. @RahulGandhi ji made him MP 3 times and even @IYC president. Rahul ji was the one who inspired you to tie a turban. The BJP is using you with an expiry date, Bittu!" Warring, who defeated Bittu from Ludhiana in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said in a post on X.

Bittu is a Rajya Sabha member who was given a ministerial berth in the third term of the Narendra Modi government.

While Bittu was entering Parliament on Wednesday morning, Gandhi called him "a traitor" and the minister retorted with the "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe at the former Congress chief.

Senior Congress leader from Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa also slammed Bittu.

"To address @RavneetBittu's selective amnesia, let me place a simple fact on record. During my tenure as a Lok Sabha MP, I personally witnessed @RahulGandhi ji encouraging him to start wearing a turban," Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said in a post on X.

"Today, the BJP claims that Rahul ji is targeting a turban-wearing Sikh. Facts matter: he was not one until Rahul ji guided him to embrace that identity. Manufactured outrage cannot erase lived truth," Bajwa added.

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hit out at Bittu as well.

"You didn't just leave the Congress, you stabbed in the back the party that made your grandfather Chief Minister, gave your family stature, and trusted you with repeated MP terms. Today, you abuse that legacy, label leaders 'anti-national', and indulge in communal provocation," he said in a post on X.

The Gurdaspur MP also called Bittu a "thankless and shameless opportunist".

Another senior Congress leader from Punjab, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, said in a post on X: "The word 'My Traitor Friend' used by @RahulGandhi LoP was to address @RavneetBittu as an individual who ditched the party in testing times and is by no means an insult to the Sikh community as being portrayed by @HardeepSPuri and other @BJP4India leaders!" "It is common knowledge that @INCIndia always rewarded Ravneet Bittu and his family with high positions and made him MP three times from Punjab. It is his cowardly conduct that has earned him the adjective 'Traitor'! And lastly @RavneetBittu has been rejected by Punjab and does not represent the state or the Sikh community in any way," Khaira said.

The BJP fielded its Sikh leaders, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, to accuse the Congress of harbouring the same anti-Sikh mentality that was on display at the height of the 1984 riots.

Bittu, a three-time former MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, is the Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries.

The incident involving Gandhi and Bittu took place right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, the main entrance that MPs take to enter the new Parliament building, where the Congress leader was standing in solidarity with the suspended MPs of his party, mostly from Punjab, who were protesting on the stairs. PTI CHS RC