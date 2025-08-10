Bittu expresses gratitude to PM for Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching a Vande Bharat train to link the holy towns of Katra and Amritsar.

Calling it a significant milestone for Punjab, Bittu said the new high-speed train will not only facilitate spiritual travel for devotees but will also boost tourism and trade between the two cities.

He emphasised that the modern and comfortable travel experience offered by the Vande Bharat train will benefit passengers travelling to and from the region, including those visiting the valley.

The passengers boarding from Pathankot, Jalandhar and Beas would also benefit, he said.

In Bengaluru, the prime minister on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains -- from Bengaluru to Belagavi, from Punjab's Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and from Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

Highlighting upcoming railway initiatives in Punjab, Bittu announced that the state is poised for a major transformation in rail infrastructure.

Bittu said several new railway projects will soon commence, including the development of new rail lines, improved connectivity, construction of road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs), as well as the redevelopment of railway stations.

He further said projects already in progress will be expedited and completed swiftly.

"The Prime Minister has a grand vision for Punjab, and his deep affection for the people of the state is clearly reflected in the railway initiatives being undertaken," said Bittu in a statement. PTI CHS RHL