Bittu lays foundation stone for road underbridge in UP's Siddharthnagar

Gorakhpur, Dec 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal and Uttar Pradesh MLAs Vinay Verma and Shyamdhani Rahi laid the foundation stone for a road underbridge at Bhimapar in Siddharthnagar district on Sunday.

Bittu also inaugurated a newly-constructed coaching depot at Badhni station in the district.

The Union minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformation of the Indian Railways, highlighting the rapid progress of infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh.

He also shared photographs from the foundation stone-laying ceremony in a post on X.

The rail underbridge between the Siddharthnagar and the Chilhiya stations will ease road traffic in Bhimapar and surrounding areas, he said.

Pal said the underbridge would significantly enhance road connectivity for both urban and rural residents.

At Badhni station, Bittu inaugurated a coaching depot designed for train maintenance and cleaning.

Pal urged the Union minister to address local railway demands, including a second entry gate at Siddharthnagar station.

He highlighted the strategic importance of Badhni station for tourists and residents living near the India-Nepal border. PTI COR NAV SZM