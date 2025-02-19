Bittu slams CM Mann over registration of FIRs against his supporters

Chandigarh: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for registration of FIRs against his supporters, and accused him of evading a meeting with him.

Bittu reached the official residence of Mann here to meet him in connection with the cases registered against two of his supporters.

Heated arguments also took place between Bittu's security officials and the Chandigarh policemen, with the former accusing cops of blocking their vehicle's way.

Addressing the media here, Bittu said he came to meet the CM to seek an inquiry into the FIRs registered against his party's supporters.

"The CM used to say my doors are open for everyone. Then why the doors are shut today. He is scared of a minister. He is evading meeting me," Bittu said while lashing out at the chief minister.

"I have been seeking time (to meet him). When I came here today, the chief minister ran away," he said alleging that "false" FIRs have been registered against his supporters.

He was referring to the registration of FIRs against his close aide Rajiv Raja in an extortion case and his Patiala-based supporter Rajiv Attri under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"I came here today in front of the CM's house. He is inside the house and he should call me and speak to me," Bittu said.

Asked whether he sought time to meet the chief minister, the minister said he had been seeking time to meet him for the past several days.

"If a person is weak, how could he speak. If a person is true then he should talk to me. Have you seen any CM hiding," he asked.