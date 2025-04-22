Biz body announces indefinite shutdown in Nagaland from April 24

Dimapur (Nagaland), Apr 22 (PTI) The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI) on Tuesday announced an "indefinite voluntary shutter down" across the state from April 24 after the state government "failed" to meet their demands.

Banking institutions will be included in the purview of the protest, the CNCCI said in a statement.

The decision for the "shutter down" came in the wake of the alleged step-motherly treatment of the state government in nominating District Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives to urban local bodies.

The CNCCI said that the shutdown is voluntary and urged all district chambers to ensure that the protest is peaceful.

During the shutdown period, hospitals, petrol pumps, educational institutions and government offices will remain operational, it said.

The second phase of the agitation will be decided during the executive council meeting of the CNCCI slated for April 25. PTI COR NN