Biz body in Indore announces Rs 1.11 lakh fine on sellers of Chinese and Bangladeshi clothes

Indore, May 21 (PTI) A garments association based in Indore has announced a Rs 1.11 lakh fine on any member shopkeeper selling clothes made in China and Bangladesh.

"Our organisation believes that the business of clothes made in China and Bangladesh is against Indian interests. Therefore, we have decided that if any of our member shopkeepers is found selling clothes made in these countries, they will be fined Rs 1.11 lakh," Indore Retail Garments Association president Akshay Jain told reporters.

He said that the amount collected in fine will be deposited in the Central government's fund for the Indian Army.

Jain claimed 600 businessmen in the city have so far agreed to the resolution that they will not sell clothes made in China and Bangladesh.