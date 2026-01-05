Bizman beaten to death over financial dispute in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his business partner and associates following a financial dispute here, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ravishankar Prasad said the deceased, Balmukund Dubey, was a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Agra. He ran a transport business in partnership with one of the accused, Gajendra Singh.

On Sunday, Dubey arrived at the All India Transport Company premises in Kakrau Kothi under the Uttar police station area to unload goods from a truck. During the unloading, Singh reached there with a few associates and an argument broke out between the two partners, Prasad said.

"The verbal altercation soon escalated, and Singh, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Dubey and assaulted him brutally, leaving him critically injured," the officer said.

Dubey, who fell unconscious due to the assault, was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident was triggered by a dispute over money, Prasad said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dubey's family members, a case has been registered against Singh and his associates, the officer said, adding that one accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV