Bizman offers lift to unidentified woman in car, loses gold chain

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) A 52-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed of his 15-gram gold chain in Lokhandwala area of Mumbai after offering a lift to an unidentified woman, police said on Monday.

According to Oshiwara police officials, the complainant had visited a club in Malad (West) along with a friend. Around 4 a.m., the duo left the club and met an unidentified woman inside the lift.

When they reached the parking area, the woman told them that she was unable to find an auto rickshaw and requested a ride to Lokhandwala in Andheri. While the businessman’s friend declined, he agreed and offered her a lift in his car, police said.

Later, the woman allegedly stole the gold chain while engaging the businessman in conversation in the car. It was only after reaching home that he noticed the chain—worth around Rs 75,000 and weighing 15 grams—was gone.

The complainant reportedly travelled to Gujarat soon after the incident, which delayed the filing of the complaint. Last week, he revisited the club to inquire about the woman.

After establishing her identity, a case was registered at Oshiwara police station. Police have initiated an investigation and suspect that the theft may have been carried out using a honey-trap modus operandi, officials added. PTI ZA NSK