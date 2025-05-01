Bizmen convicted in cheque bounce cases; court orders over Rs 18 lakh in fines

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 1 (PTI) Two Udupi-based businessmen have been convicted and sentenced in separate cheque bounce cases by a court here, with judgments delivered within a year of the cases being filed.

The verdicts were pronounced on Wednesday, according to court officials.

The 9th Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, presided over by Judge Dr Shilpa Byadgi, ordered Prakash Acharya of Vishwa Constructions to pay a fine of Rs 14.40 lakh in a case filed by Mangaluru-based Ken Enterprises.

The complaint was filed after a security cheque issued by Acharya bounced due to insufficient funds. If he fails to pay the fine, Acharya will undergo six months of simple imprisonment.

Of the total fine, Rs 14.35 lakh has been ordered as compensation to the complainant.

In a separate case, Ravi Kumar, another businessman from Udupi, was directed to pay Rs 4.05 lakh in fines to the same complainant.

He will face four months’ imprisonment if the amount is not paid. Rs 4 lakh from the fine is to be paid to the complainant as compensation.

Both cases were filed in 2024 and concluded within a year.

Advocate Sukesh Kumar Shetty represented the complainants in both matters.